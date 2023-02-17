Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) recent quarterly performance of 21.53% is not showing the real picture

Search
As on February 16, 2023, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.40% to $77.05. During the day, the stock rose to $78.11 and sunk to $76.255 before settling in for the price of $76.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $56.20-$77.10.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 219.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.81.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Conglomerates industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 109,588 shares at the rate of 74.23, making the entire transaction reach 8,134,398 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 220,882. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05, Company’s official sold 3,768 for 63.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 239,308. This particular insider is now the holder of 179,199 in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.55) by $0.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.80% and is forecasted to reach 9.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 219.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.50, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.30.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Voya Financial Inc., VOYA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.8 million was better the volume of 1.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.66% that was higher than 33.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

