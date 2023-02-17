Wingstop Inc. (WING) 14-day ATR is 7.14: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 16, 2023, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) started slowly as it slid -0.93% to $172.79. During the day, the stock rose to $180.97 and sunk to $171.40 before settling in for the price of $174.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WING posted a 52-week range of $67.67-$175.68.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $152.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.26.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 890 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.86, operating margin was +24.87 and Pretax Margin of +20.85.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s EVP, Chief Revenue & Tech Ofc sold 6,427 shares at the rate of 160.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,029,931 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,004. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s SVP General Counsel, Secretary sold 1,500 for 159.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 239,661. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,357 in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.10.

Wingstop Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wingstop Inc. (WING). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $122.55, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.26.

In the same vein, WING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wingstop Inc., WING], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was better the volume of 0.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.60% While, its Average True Range was 7.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Wingstop Inc. (WING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.24% that was lower than 53.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.