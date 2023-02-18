Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.76M

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) flaunted slowness of -2.31% at $30.09, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $30.725 and sunk to $29.99 before settling in for the price of $30.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANF posted a 52-week range of $14.02-$41.96.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 135.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 330.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.23.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.36, operating margin was +9.28 and Pretax Margin of +8.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s President-Global Brands sold 52,431 shares at the rate of 27.87, making the entire transaction reach 1,461,252 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 101,248. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 42,663 for 22.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 962,733. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,214 in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +7.08 while generating a return on equity of 29.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 330.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 135.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.21, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, ANF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Abercrombie & Fitch Co., ANF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.46% that was lower than 57.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.