Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) EPS is poised to hit -0.65 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.34% to $0.67. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6877 and sunk to $0.631 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREQ posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$5.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -199.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.3034, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1696.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 74 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.70, operating margin was -597.32 and Pretax Margin of -601.87.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 22.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s Chief Manufacturing Officer sold 6,569 shares at the rate of 1.52, making the entire transaction reach 9,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,340. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 5,638 for 1.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,186 in total.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -601.98 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -199.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49.

In the same vein, FREQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Frequency Therapeutics Inc., FREQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.5037.

Raw Stochastic average of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 655.58% that was higher than 292.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

