Gold Fields Limited (GFI) 14-day ATR is 0.37: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Markets

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.79% to $10.20. During the day, the stock rose to $10.28 and sunk to $9.97 before settling in for the price of $10.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $7.03-$17.20.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $890.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $856.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.83.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5957 employees. It has generated 23,800,786 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,477,965. The stock had 27.91 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.48, operating margin was +36.51 and Pretax Margin of +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.04, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

[Gold Fields Limited, GFI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.06% that was lower than 56.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

