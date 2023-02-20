$1.47M in average volume shows that Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) stock priced at $3.54, up 7.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $3.42. SECO’s price has ranged from $1.50 to $6.90 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -577.90%. With a float of $5.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 509 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2019, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Secoo Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -126.65

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Looking closely at Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 377.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 187.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. However, in the short run, Secoo Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $3.93. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.06 million, the company has a total of 7,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 491,420 K while annual income is -88,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,335 M while its latest quarter income was -58,034 K.