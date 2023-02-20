$107.26K in average volume shows that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is heading in the right direction

February 17, 2023, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) trading session started at the price of $6.01, that was -5.03% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.1639 and dropped to $5.8401 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. A 52-week range for DFLI has been $5.75 – $28.75.

With a float of $9.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.81 million.

In an organization with 168 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.98, operating margin of +8.29, and the pretax margin is +7.63.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +3.76 while generating a return on equity of 22.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 170.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.94. However, in the short run, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.06. Second resistance stands at $6.28. The third major resistance level sits at $6.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. The third support level lies at $5.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

There are 43,273K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 239.97 million. As of now, sales total 78,000 K while income totals 1,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,920 K.