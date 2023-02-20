Search
Sana Meer
$119.92K in average volume shows that Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EIG) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $44.10, soaring 6.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.12 and dropped to $43.795 before settling in for the closing price of $43.02. Within the past 52 weeks, EIG’s price has moved between $31.69 and $45.46.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.20%. With a float of $26.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.31 million.

The firm has a total of 608 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Employers Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 491,530. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 13,000 shares at a rate of $37.81, taking the stock ownership to the 48,281 shares.

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.97 while generating a return on equity of 9.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Employers Holdings Inc., EIG], we can find that recorded value of 0.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Employers Holdings Inc.’s (EIG) raw stochastic average was set at 94.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.63. The third major resistance level sits at $49.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.16.

Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 27,197K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 703,100 K and income totals 119,300 K. The company made 204,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.

