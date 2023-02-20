$129.81K in average volume shows that Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) is heading in the right direction

On February 17, 2023, Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) opened at $66.68, higher 3.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.80 and dropped to $66.0753 before settling in for the closing price of $66.32. Price fluctuations for HLIO have ranged from $48.27 to $83.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 34.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 626.90% at the time writing. With a float of $32.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.21, operating margin of +17.18, and the pretax margin is +15.09.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helios Technologies Inc. is 1.69%, while institutional ownership is 92.90%.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.99) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +12.03 while generating a return on equity of 15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 626.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.13 million, its volume of 95640.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Helios Technologies Inc.’s (HLIO) raw stochastic average was set at 91.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.57 in the near term. At $70.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.13.

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) Key Stats

There are currently 32,556K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 869,190 K according to its annual income of 104,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 207,210 K and its income totaled 20,380 K.