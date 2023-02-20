-13.13% percent quarterly performance for Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) kicked off on N/A, at the price of N/A, down -5.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to N/A and dropped to N/A before settling in for the closing price of $33.51. Over the past 52 weeks, IPI has traded in a range of $27.23-$121.72.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 5.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 992.70%. With a float of $9.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 440 employees.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Intrepid Potash Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 397,239. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,136 shares at a rate of $64.74, taking the stock ownership to the 9,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $92.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,850,000. This insider now owns 1,336,083 shares in total.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.74) by -$0.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 992.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intrepid Potash Inc.’s (IPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI)

Looking closely at Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Intrepid Potash Inc.’s (IPI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.82. However, in the short run, Intrepid Potash Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.38. Second resistance stands at $35.07. The third major resistance level sits at $36.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.06.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 409.31 million has total of 13,489K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 270,330 K in contrast with the sum of 249,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,750 K and last quarter income was 13,110 K.