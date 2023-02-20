Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

27.98% percent quarterly performance for ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

On February 17, 2023, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) opened at $2.18, higher 7.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Price fluctuations for AACG have ranged from $0.88 to $2.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -15.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.50% at the time writing. With a float of $29.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 584 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.64, operating margin of -32.84, and the pretax margin is -18.77.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ATA Creativity Global is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -17.77 while generating a return on equity of -18.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -22.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ATA Creativity Global (AACG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25 and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATA Creativity Global (AACG)

Looking closely at ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG), its last 5-days average volume was 58380.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 16336.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ATA Creativity Global’s (AACG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.59. However, in the short run, ATA Creativity Global’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.30. Second resistance stands at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.74.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Key Stats

There are currently 32,737K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,730 K according to its annual income of -5,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,320 K and its income totaled -1,680 K.

