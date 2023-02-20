27.98% percent quarterly performance for ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 17, 2023, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) opened at $2.18, higher 7.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Price fluctuations for AACG have ranged from $0.88 to $2.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -15.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.50% at the time writing. With a float of $29.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 584 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.64, operating margin of -32.84, and the pretax margin is -18.77.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ATA Creativity Global is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -17.77 while generating a return on equity of -18.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -22.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ATA Creativity Global (AACG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25 and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATA Creativity Global (AACG)

Looking closely at ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG), its last 5-days average volume was 58380.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 16336.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ATA Creativity Global’s (AACG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.59. However, in the short run, ATA Creativity Global’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.30. Second resistance stands at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.74.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Key Stats

There are currently 32,737K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,730 K according to its annual income of -5,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,320 K and its income totaled -1,680 K.