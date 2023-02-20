3.04% volatility in CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) stock priced at $25.57, down -0.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.71 and dropped to $25.295 before settling in for the closing price of $25.45. CNO’s price has ranged from $16.56 to $26.26 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.80%. With a float of $112.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3350 workers is very important to gauge.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 433,182. In this transaction President, Consumer Division of this company sold 17,095 shares at a rate of $25.34, taking the stock ownership to the 120,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director sold 6,000 for $20.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 61,118 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

The latest stats from [CNO Financial Group Inc., CNO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was superior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 90.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.89. The third major resistance level sits at $26.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.82.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.87 billion, the company has a total of 114,403K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,577 M while annual income is 396,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 973,600 K while its latest quarter income was 43,400 K.