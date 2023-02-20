3.16% volatility in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On February 17, 2023, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) opened at $151.00, higher 4.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.36 and dropped to $149.38 before settling in for the closing price of $147.36. Price fluctuations for PAG have ranged from $88.58 to $149.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.80% at the time writing. With a float of $56.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.94, operating margin of +5.16, and the pretax margin is +6.68.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Penske Automotive Group Inc. is 20.84%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 580,300. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $116.06, taking the stock ownership to the 3,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s EVP – Human Resources sold 4,708 for $115.12, making the entire transaction worth $541,985. This insider now owns 35,545 shares in total.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.95) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +4.96 while generating a return on equity of 33.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.50% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.52, a number that is poised to hit 4.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

The latest stats from [Penske Automotive Group Inc., PAG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was superior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.45.

During the past 100 days, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s (PAG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $156.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $159.12. The third major resistance level sits at $162.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $144.93.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Key Stats

There are currently 71,303K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,815 M according to its annual income of 1,380 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,012 M and its income totaled 298,000 K.