3.92% volatility in Teekay Corporation (TK) last month: This is a red flag warning

On February 17, 2023, Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) opened at $5.28, lower -1.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.28 and dropped to $5.13 before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. Price fluctuations for TK have ranged from $2.54 to $5.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -21.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $67.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4150 employees.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 68.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -10.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teekay Corporation (TK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.29 in the near term. At $5.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.99.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

There are currently 101,693K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 529.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 682,510 K according to its annual income of 7,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 303,200 K and its income totaled 33,130 K.