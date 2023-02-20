4.41% volatility in OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

February 17, 2023, OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) trading session started at the price of $7.835, that was 6.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.27 and dropped to $7.79 before settling in for the closing price of $7.80. A 52-week range for OPAL has been $5.82 – $12.35.

With a float of $20.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 273 employees.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward OPAL Fuels Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of OPAL Fuels Inc. is 38.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 35,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.01, taking the stock ownership to the 8,251,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,000 for $7.06, making the entire transaction worth $63,540. This insider now owns 8,256,324 shares in total.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL)

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) saw its 5-day average volume 70880.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 82655.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, OPAL Fuels Inc.’s (OPAL) raw stochastic average was set at 49.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.43 in the near term. At $8.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.47.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) Key Stats

There are 25,171K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.42 billion. As of now, sales total 166,124 K while income totals -16,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,550 K while its last quarter net income were 1,530 K.