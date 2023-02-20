Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$51.88K in average volume shows that Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

February 17, 2023, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) trading session started at the price of $1.11, that was 6.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. A 52-week range for HUIZ has been $0.45 – $1.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -409.00%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1644 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.01, operating margin of -4.74, and the pretax margin is -4.92.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Huize Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Huize Holding Limited is 27.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -4.80 while generating a return on equity of -26.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -409.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05 and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

Looking closely at Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ), its last 5-days average volume was 37340.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 51518.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Huize Holding Limited’s (HUIZ) raw stochastic average was set at 60.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2512, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0102. However, in the short run, Huize Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1567. Second resistance stands at $1.2133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9167.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Key Stats

There are 51,838K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.74 million. As of now, sales total 352,290 K while income totals -16,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 49,450 K while its last quarter net income were -1,480 K.

