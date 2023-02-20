Search
Steve Mayer
$524.06K in average volume shows that Denbury Inc. (DEN) is heading in the right direction

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $83.335, down -2.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.45 and dropped to $81.37 before settling in for the closing price of $83.75. Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has traded in a range of $56.59-$104.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 5.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.50%. With a float of $48.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 756 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +34.10, and the pretax margin is +4.57.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.9 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.92) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.51 while generating a return on equity of 5.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.60% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Denbury Inc.’s (DEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Looking closely at Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Denbury Inc.’s (DEN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.29. However, in the short run, Denbury Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.14. Second resistance stands at $84.34. The third major resistance level sits at $85.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.98.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.94 billion has total of 49,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,258 M in contrast with the sum of 56,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 439,490 K and last quarter income was 250,420 K.

-8.58% percent quarterly performance for Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.85, plunging -8.16% from the previous trading...
Read more

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) is 12.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
February 17, 2023, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) trading session started at the price of $41.24, that was 3.22% jump from the session...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) performance over the last week is recorded 6.54%

Sana Meer -
On February 17, 2023, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) opened at $12.64, higher 8.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

