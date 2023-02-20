7.84% volatility in Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) stock priced at $1.26, down -4.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. ATXG’s price has ranged from $0.97 to $656.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 18.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.10%. With a float of $29.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 126 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.26, operating margin of -0.45, and the pretax margin is +0.80.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Addentax Group Corp. is 6.54%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +0.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Addentax Group Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) saw its 5-day average volume 55740.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Addentax Group Corp.’s (ATXG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2400 in the near term. At $1.2800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1200.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.98 million, the company has a total of 35,455K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,690 K while annual income is 80 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,140 K while its latest quarter income was 80 K.