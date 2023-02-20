Search
Sana Meer
-73.51% percent quarterly performance for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $2.13, up 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.21 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Over the past 52 weeks, ORMP has traded in a range of $1.81-$13.73.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -18.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.80%. With a float of $37.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.10 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 167,195. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 13,325 shares at a rate of $12.55, taking the stock ownership to the 126,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $9.41, making the entire transaction worth $94,096. This insider now owns 46,661 shares in total.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ORMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 24.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., ORMP], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ORMP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 255.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.25. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 86.50 million has total of 39,115K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,700 K in contrast with the sum of -22,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 680 K and last quarter income was -7,060 K.

