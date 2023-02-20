Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.22, plunging -7.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2639 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. Within the past 52 weeks, DBGI’s price has moved between $2.15 and $208.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -311.60%. With a float of $4.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -336.61

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Looking closely at Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 204.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.33. However, in the short run, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.20. Second resistance stands at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.67.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.96 million based on 1,528K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,580 K and income totals -32,360 K. The company made 3,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.

