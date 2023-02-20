Search
Sana Meer
A look at Origin Agritech Limited’s (SEED) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) stock priced at $9.28, up 3.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.61 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $9.13. SEED’s price has ranged from $5.33 to $12.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 149.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.90%. With a float of $4.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 54 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.60, operating margin of -297.07, and the pretax margin is -273.35.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Origin Agritech Limited is 38.70%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -197.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Origin Agritech Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.25

Technical Analysis of Origin Agritech Limited (SEED)

Looking closely at Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED), its last 5-days average volume was 68300.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 42473.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Origin Agritech Limited’s (SEED) raw stochastic average was set at 59.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.08. However, in the short run, Origin Agritech Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.73. Second resistance stands at $9.97. The third major resistance level sits at $10.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.51.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.86 million, the company has a total of 6,296K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,160 K while annual income is -14,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -28,447 K.

