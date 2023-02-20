Search
Sana Meer
A look at Sierra Bancorp’s (BSRR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

February 17, 2023, Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) trading session started at the price of $20.99, that was 2.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.72 and dropped to $20.94 before settling in for the closing price of $20.96. A 52-week range for BSRR has been $19.62 – $27.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 10.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.80%. With a float of $13.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 435 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sierra Bancorp stocks. The insider ownership of Sierra Bancorp is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 42,720. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $21.36, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $22.14, making the entire transaction worth $110,701. This insider now owns 345,870 shares in total.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.71) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +22.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28288.0, its volume of 39920.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Sierra Bancorp’s (BSRR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.89 in the near term. At $22.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.33.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) Key Stats

There are 15,089K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 326.94 million. As of now, sales total 152,590 K while income totals 33,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 43,260 K while its last quarter net income were 7,110 K.

