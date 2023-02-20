Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) stock priced at $1.08, down -10.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. TKAT’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $4.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -63.70%. With a float of $31.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.90, operating margin of -11204.62, and the pretax margin is -11206.63.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2018, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11206.63 while generating a return on equity of -313.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Looking closely at Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7744, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2657. However, in the short run, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0500. Second resistance stands at $1.1100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8700.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.63 million, the company has a total of 24,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 120 K while annual income is -30,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,630 K while its latest quarter income was 840 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (AER) performance last week, which was -0.70%.

Shaun Noe -
AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $62.93, plunging -2.80% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Paysafe Limited’s (PSFE) performance last week, which was -1.07%.

Sana Meer -
February 17, 2023, Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) trading session started at the price of $21.79, that was -4.07% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Now that DouYu International Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 0.87 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
On February 17, 2023, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) opened at $1.55, lower -5.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.