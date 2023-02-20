A look at Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) stock priced at $1.08, down -10.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. TKAT’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $4.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -63.70%. With a float of $31.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.90, operating margin of -11204.62, and the pretax margin is -11206.63.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2018, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11206.63 while generating a return on equity of -313.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Looking closely at Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7744, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2657. However, in the short run, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0500. Second resistance stands at $1.1100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8700.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.63 million, the company has a total of 24,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 120 K while annual income is -30,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,630 K while its latest quarter income was 840 K.