A major move is in the offing as Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) market cap hits 20.00 million

On February 17, 2023, Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) opened at $0.67, lower -3.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.67 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for ANGN have ranged from $0.59 to $2.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.40% at the time writing. With a float of $20.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.11 million.

The firm has a total of 39 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.64, operating margin of -138.84, and the pretax margin is -192.76.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Angion Biomedica Corp. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 17.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 14,103. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 11,313 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,891,947 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s insider bought 32,200 for $1.24, making the entire transaction worth $39,928. This insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in total.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -192.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Angion Biomedica Corp., ANGN], we can find that recorded value of 68860.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 96748.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Angion Biomedica Corp.’s (ANGN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7788, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0488. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6637. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6818. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6937. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6218. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6037.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) Key Stats

There are currently 30,113K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,310 K according to its annual income of -54,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,990 K.