A major move is in the offing as Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) market cap hits 6.51 million

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) stock priced at $0.23, down -8.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.2102 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. ZEST’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $3.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 59.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.80%. With a float of $25.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.06 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.56, operating margin of -90.56, and the pretax margin is -40.21.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Ecoark Holdings Inc. is 7.35%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -38.08 while generating a return on equity of -49.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ecoark Holdings Inc., ZEST], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s (ZEST) raw stochastic average was set at 3.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3119. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2299. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2398. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2497. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2002. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1903.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.51 million, the company has a total of 29,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,600 K while annual income is -9,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -22,990 K.