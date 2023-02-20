Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) market cap hits 6.51 million

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) stock priced at $0.23, down -8.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.2102 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. ZEST’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $3.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 59.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.80%. With a float of $25.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.06 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.56, operating margin of -90.56, and the pretax margin is -40.21.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Ecoark Holdings Inc. is 7.35%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -38.08 while generating a return on equity of -49.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ecoark Holdings Inc., ZEST], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s (ZEST) raw stochastic average was set at 3.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3119. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2299. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2398. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2497. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2002. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1903.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.51 million, the company has a total of 29,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,600 K while annual income is -9,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -22,990 K.

Newsletter

 

