Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) market cap hits 270.84 million

Analyst Insights

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $14.92, down -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.03 and dropped to $14.14 before settling in for the closing price of $14.85. Over the past 52 weeks, GRIN has traded in a range of $11.56-$23.39.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 398.30%. With a float of $13.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 596 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.55, operating margin of +30.89, and the pretax margin is +29.08.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is 22.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.83) by -$0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +26.78 while generating a return on equity of 45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 398.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s (GRIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.13 million, its volume of 0.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s (GRIN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.86 in the near term. At $15.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.08.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 270.84 million has total of 19,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 455,840 K in contrast with the sum of 118,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 107,220 K and last quarter income was 22,150 K.

