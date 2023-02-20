Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) market cap hits 88.27 million

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) stock priced at $0.60, up 6.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6309 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. STRC’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $7.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -303.60%. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 160 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.80, operating margin of -1595.88, and the pretax margin is -1606.05.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 108,944. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 112,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $43,782. This insider now owns 77,315 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1606.07 while generating a return on equity of -76.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -303.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6546, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2655. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6474 in the near term. At $0.6746, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5765, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5328. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5056.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 88.27 million, the company has a total of 154,700K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,080 K while annual income is -81,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,670 K while its latest quarter income was -22,500 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.87 cents.

Sana Meer -
NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.46, plunging -6.37% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) posted a 3.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
February 17, 2023, Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) trading session started at the price of $106.35, that was 2.78% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 243,570 K

Shaun Noe -
On February 17, 2023, Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) opened at $32.35, higher 3.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.