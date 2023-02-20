Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) market cap hits 796.87 million

Analyst Insights

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $9.75, up 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.84 and dropped to $9.65 before settling in for the closing price of $9.73. Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has traded in a range of $5.72-$9.82.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -36.10%. With a float of $82.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.90 million.

The firm has a total of 279 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SunCoke Energy Inc., SXC], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.95. The third major resistance level sits at $10.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.48.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 796.87 million has total of 83,402K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,973 M in contrast with the sum of 100,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 514,000 K and last quarter income was 11,800 K.

