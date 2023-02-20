Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) market cap hits 58.73 million

Company News

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.77, soaring 4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.895 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. Within the past 52 weeks, TCRX’s price has moved between $1.45 and $5.18.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -86.10%. With a float of $17.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 127 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.18, operating margin of -479.65, and the pretax margin is -479.49.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TScan Therapeutics Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 4,941. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,158 shares at a rate of $1.56, taking the stock ownership to the 32,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,842 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $4,276. This insider now owns 29,727 shares in total.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -479.49 while generating a return on equity of -54.64.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) Trading Performance Indicators

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 95660.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s (TCRX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.92 in the near term. At $3.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.73 million based on 24,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,140 K and income totals -48,630 K. The company made 3,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 63.19% last month.

Sana Meer -
February 17, 2023, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) trading session started at the price of $2.14, that was 7.55% jump from the session...
Read more

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) last year’s performance of 1.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
On February 17, 2023, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) opened at $61.68, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,552 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) stock priced at $64.48, up 0.92% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.