AEye Inc. (LIDR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.43% last month.

A new trading day began on N/A, with AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) stock priced at N/A, down -3.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to N/A and dropped to N/A before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. LIDR’s price has ranged from $0.46 to $6.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -144.80%. With a float of $139.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.31 million.

In an organization with 100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 794. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 28,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $3,035. This insider now owns 27,514 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AEye Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6794, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7920. However, in the short run, AEye Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7000. Second resistance stands at $0.7274. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7524. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6476, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6226. The third support level lies at $0.5952 if the price breaches the second support level.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 111.04 million, the company has a total of 161,059K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,010 K while annual income is -65,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 770 K while its latest quarter income was -23,620 K.