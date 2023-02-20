Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) posted a -2.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) stock priced at $27.17, up 2.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.81 and dropped to $26.73 before settling in for the closing price of $27.12. AGIO’s price has ranged from $16.75 to $34.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.60%. With a float of $54.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 390 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 14,409. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 504 shares at a rate of $28.59, taking the stock ownership to the 2,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $28.62, making the entire transaction worth $572,400. This insider now owns 117,879 shares in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -42.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.00% during the next five years compared to -3.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 155.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 41.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.08 in the near term. At $28.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.92.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.54 billion, the company has a total of 54,945K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 1,605 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,520 K while its latest quarter income was -81,750 K.