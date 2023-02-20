Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On February 17, 2023, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) opened at $49.09, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.495 and dropped to $48.64 before settling in for the closing price of $49.12. Price fluctuations for ALK have ranged from $38.19 to $61.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 134.10% at the time writing. With a float of $126.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20550 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.12, operating margin of +6.74, and the pretax margin is +0.82.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alaska Air Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 81,098. In this transaction SVP PEOPLE of this company sold 1,596 shares at a rate of $50.81, taking the stock ownership to the 15,747 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s EVP AND CCO sold 3,275 for $45.90, making the entire transaction worth $150,332. This insider now owns 10,877 shares in total.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.60 while generating a return on equity of 1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.43% during the next five years compared to -10.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s (ALK) raw stochastic average was set at 68.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.51 in the near term. At $49.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.80.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Key Stats

There are currently 127,542K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,646 M according to its annual income of 58,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,479 M and its income totaled 22,000 K.