Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) is 12.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

February 17, 2023, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) trading session started at the price of $41.24, that was 3.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.86 and dropped to $41.05 before settling in for the closing price of $41.04. A 52-week range for AMOT has been $21.14 – $42.47.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 10.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.40%. With a float of $13.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.66 million.

In an organization with 1950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.45, operating margin of +6.77, and the pretax margin is +5.73.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allied Motion Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 9,062. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $22.66, taking the stock ownership to the 5,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $23.38, making the entire transaction worth $46,750. This insider now owns 28,557 shares in total.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.11 million. That was better than the volume of 62497.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (AMOT) raw stochastic average was set at 97.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.15. However, in the short run, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.13. Second resistance stands at $43.90. The third major resistance level sits at $44.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.28. The third support level lies at $39.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) Key Stats

There are 15,890K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 673.52 million. As of now, sales total 403,520 K while income totals 24,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 134,410 K while its last quarter net income were 6,610 K.