AON (Aon plc) climbed 0.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 17, 2023, Aon plc (NYSE: AON) trading session started at the price of $309.18, that was 0.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $310.89 and dropped to $307.67 before settling in for the closing price of $310.25. A 52-week range for AON has been $246.21 – $341.98.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.30%. With a float of $189.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.90 million.

The firm has a total of 50000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aon plc (AON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aon plc stocks. The insider ownership of Aon plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 196,428. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 617 shares at a rate of $318.36, taking the stock ownership to the 199,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 400 for $291.72, making the entire transaction worth $116,688. This insider now owns 2,743 shares in total.

Aon plc (AON) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.65) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +20.75 while generating a return on equity of 973.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.51% during the next five years compared to 4.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aon plc (AON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.12, a number that is poised to hit 5.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aon plc (AON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aon plc, AON], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.96.

During the past 100 days, Aon plc’s (AON) raw stochastic average was set at 70.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $311.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $288.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $311.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $312.83. The third major resistance level sits at $314.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $308.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $306.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $305.11.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Key Stats

There are 206,853K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 63.64 billion. As of now, sales total 12,479 M while income totals 2,589 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,130 M while its last quarter net income were 657,000 K.