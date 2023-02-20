Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) last year’s performance of -41.06% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

February 17, 2023, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) trading session started at the price of $3.92, that was 12.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.43 and dropped to $3.92 before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. A 52-week range for ARBE has been $2.89 – $9.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -271.80%. With a float of $45.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 118 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.97, operating margin of -1479.68, and the pretax margin is -2583.01.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbe Robotics Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd. is 28.21%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2583.01 while generating a return on equity of -75.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -271.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 73.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

Looking closely at Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), its last 5-days average volume was 98420.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 55576.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 40.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.22. However, in the short run, Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.74. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.53.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

There are 63,141K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 285.93 million. As of now, sales total 2,250 K while income totals -58,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,260 K while its last quarter net income were -9,930 K.