AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.53 million

February 17, 2023, AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) trading session started at the price of $40.84, that was -1.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.38 and dropped to $39.97 before settling in for the closing price of $40.80. A 52-week range for ATRC has been $32.51 – $72.31.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 12.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 195.40%. With a float of $45.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 875 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.04, operating margin of -17.24, and the pretax margin is +18.37.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AtriCure Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AtriCure Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 229,168. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 4,983 shares at a rate of $45.99, taking the stock ownership to the 19,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 3,203 for $42.69, making the entire transaction worth $136,736. This insider now owns 17,621 shares in total.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.30 while generating a return on equity of 11.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

Looking closely at AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.17. However, in the short run, AtriCure Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.16. Second resistance stands at $41.97. The third major resistance level sits at $42.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.34.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Key Stats

There are 46,508K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.86 billion. As of now, sales total 274,330 K while income totals 50,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 83,250 K while its last quarter net income were -12,270 K.