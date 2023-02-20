BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.67% last month.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) stock priced at $2.96, up 6.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.49 and dropped to $2.9046 before settling in for the closing price of $3.27. BTCM’s price has ranged from $1.40 to $31.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 202.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -53.40%. With a float of $8.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 153 workers is very important to gauge.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 3.37%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BIT Mining Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

The latest stats from [BIT Mining Limited, BTCM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was inferior to 1.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 51.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. The third support level lies at $2.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.21 million, the company has a total of 10,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,329 M while annual income is -60,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,990 K while its latest quarter income was -22,220 K.