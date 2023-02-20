Black Knight Inc. (BKI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.07%

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $64.28, down -0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.5451 and dropped to $63.59 before settling in for the closing price of $64.47. Over the past 52 weeks, BKI has traded in a range of $52.00-$79.78.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.70%. With a float of $150.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.50 million.

In an organization with 6400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Black Knight Inc. is 3.34%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 34.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.99. However, in the short run, Black Knight Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.46. Second resistance stands at $64.98. The third major resistance level sits at $65.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.07. The third support level lies at $62.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.57 billion has total of 156,027K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,475 M in contrast with the sum of 207,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 386,700 K and last quarter income was 30,000 K.