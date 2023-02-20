Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) kicked off at the price of $1.55: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

February 17, 2023, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) trading session started at the price of $1.37, that was 18.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $1.2213 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. A 52-week range for BON has been $0.93 – $6.47.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.90%. With a float of $3.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 93 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +21.87, and the pretax margin is +25.11.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bon Natural Life Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Bon Natural Life Limited is 39.18%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +20.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60 and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 45515.0, its volume of 39200.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) raw stochastic average was set at 44.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2065, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1225. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6672 in the near term. At $1.7829, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0059. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3285, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1055. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9898.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Key Stats

There are 8,396K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.62 million. As of now, sales total 29,910 K while income totals 6,240 K.