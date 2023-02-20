BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) stock priced at $10.85, down -3.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.8535 and dropped to $10.44 before settling in for the closing price of $10.95. BPT’s price has ranged from $8.50 to $26.08 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -26.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.90%. With a float of $21.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.40 million.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +21.31 while generating a return on equity of 70.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34

Technical Analysis of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

The latest stats from [BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, BPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.25 million was inferior to 0.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s (BPT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.03. The third major resistance level sits at $11.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.96.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 216.59 million, the company has a total of 21,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,420 K while annual income is 7,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 30,340 K while its latest quarter income was 30,070 K.