Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is -0.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.38, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.505 and dropped to $13.315 before settling in for the closing price of $13.37. Within the past 52 weeks, BRKL’s price has moved between $11.59 and $17.51.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 145.00%. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 786 employees.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 13,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $13.57, taking the stock ownership to the 26,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $13.08, making the entire transaction worth $196,200. This insider now owns 97,042 shares in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.53 in the near term. At $13.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.23. The third support level lies at $13.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 76,844K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 373,530 K and income totals 109,740 K. The company made 112,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.