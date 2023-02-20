Brunswick Corporation (BC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.05%

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $88.64, soaring 0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.32 and dropped to $87.6398 before settling in for the closing price of $88.45. Within the past 52 weeks, BC’s price has moved between $61.89 and $98.33.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.50%. With a float of $71.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.20 million.

In an organization with 18582 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.58, operating margin of +14.28, and the pretax margin is +12.53.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brunswick Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 27,580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 329 shares at a rate of $83.83, taking the stock ownership to the 19,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director sold 171 for $83.43, making the entire transaction worth $14,267. This insider now owns 21,236 shares in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.97) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.00 while generating a return on equity of 34.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Brunswick Corporation (BC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Brunswick Corporation’s (BC) raw stochastic average was set at 85.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.37. However, in the short run, Brunswick Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.74. Second resistance stands at $90.37. The third major resistance level sits at $91.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.01. The third support level lies at $86.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.47 billion based on 72,507K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,812 M and income totals 677,000 K. The company made 1,583 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 141,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.