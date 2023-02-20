Cactus Inc. (WHD) average volume reaches $442.70K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 17, 2023, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) opened at $52.86, lower -5.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.86 and dropped to $48.68 before settling in for the closing price of $53.09. Price fluctuations for WHD have ranged from $34.70 to $64.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 23.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.50% at the time writing. With a float of $63.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1037 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.59, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is +17.13.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 30,386,944. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 562,336 shares at a rate of $54.04, taking the stock ownership to the 50,464 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Senior VP & COO sold 542,336 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $29,286,144. This insider now owns 68,604 shares in total.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.31 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 57.70% during the next five years compared to 57.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cactus Inc. (WHD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Looking closely at Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Cactus Inc.’s (WHD) raw stochastic average was set at 64.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.85. However, in the short run, Cactus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.42. Second resistance stands at $54.73. The third major resistance level sits at $56.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.06.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Key Stats

There are currently 75,878K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 438,590 K according to its annual income of 49,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,480 K and its income totaled 31,430 K.