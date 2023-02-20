Can Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) drop of -1.01% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On February 17, 2023, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) opened at $15.88, lower -0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.88 and dropped to $15.61 before settling in for the closing price of $15.79. Price fluctuations for EBC have ranged from $15.25 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 696.40% at the time writing. With a float of $174.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.17 million.

In an organization with 1889 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 238,569. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,419 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 77,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 5,713 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $109,747. This insider now owns 72,752 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.98. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.86. Second resistance stands at $16.01. The third major resistance level sits at $16.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.47. The third support level lies at $15.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

There are currently 176,679K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 781,340 K according to its annual income of 199,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 219,510 K and its income totaled 42,290 K.