Can Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) hike of 28.82% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On February 17, 2023, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) opened at $7.14, higher 5.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.65 and dropped to $6.91 before settling in for the closing price of $6.98. Price fluctuations for INOD have ranged from $2.78 to $9.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 2.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -360.30% at the time writing. With a float of $24.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.03, operating margin of -2.98, and the pretax margin is -1.38.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc. is 9.41%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 46,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.69, taking the stock ownership to the 23,000 shares.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.40 while generating a return on equity of -5.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -360.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innodata Inc. (INOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 99500.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 93.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.68 in the near term. At $8.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.56. The third support level lies at $6.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

There are currently 27,378K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 192.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 69,760 K according to its annual income of -1,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,450 K and its income totaled -3,330 K.