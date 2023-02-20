Can Renren Inc.’s (RENN) drop of -13.54% in a week be considered a lucky break?

February 17, 2023, Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) trading session started at the price of $1.73, that was -4.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.66 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. A 52-week range for RENN has been $1.22 – $2.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -12.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -615.20%. With a float of $10.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.29 million.

In an organization with 409 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.77, operating margin of -72.67, and the pretax margin is -140.83.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Renren Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Renren Inc. is 42.45%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -319.01 while generating a return on equity of -80.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -615.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Renren Inc. (RENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56

Technical Analysis of Renren Inc. (RENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 58320.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Renren Inc.’s (RENN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 491.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.6758, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.4827. However, in the short run, Renren Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7200. Second resistance stands at $1.7800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6000. The third support level lies at $1.5400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Key Stats

There are 23,890K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.33 million. As of now, sales total 32,220 K while income totals 13,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,000 K while its last quarter net income were -52,130 K.