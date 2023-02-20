Search
Shaun Noe
Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,300 K

February 17, 2023, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) trading session started at the price of $6.64, that was 2.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.865 and dropped to $6.39 before settling in for the closing price of $6.66. A 52-week range for CRBU has been $4.89 – $13.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -83.60%. With a float of $54.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.75, operating margin of -697.84, and the pretax margin is -693.92.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Caribou Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Caribou Biosciences Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 35,506. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,627 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 59,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s VP of Finance and Controller sold 10,000 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $107,958. This insider now owns 110,366 shares in total.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -697.26 while generating a return on equity of -36.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s (CRBU) raw stochastic average was set at 23.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.01 in the near term. At $7.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.06.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) Key Stats

There are 61,002K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 418.47 million. As of now, sales total 9,600 K while income totals -66,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,300 K while its last quarter net income were -26,650 K.

