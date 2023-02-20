Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is expecting 21.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.50, soaring 5.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.92 and dropped to $9.25 before settling in for the closing price of $9.39. Within the past 52 weeks, CNTY’s price has moved between $6.10 and $13.55.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.50%. With a float of $27.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.86 million.

The firm has a total of 2287 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.70, operating margin of +17.64, and the pretax margin is +7.25.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Century Casinos Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 84,060. In this transaction Chairman of the Board/Co CEO of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $11.21, taking the stock ownership to the 7,500 shares.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +5.31 while generating a return on equity of 15.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Century Casinos Inc., CNTY], we can find that recorded value of 75600.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 68991.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Century Casinos Inc.’s (CNTY) raw stochastic average was set at 87.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.36. The third major resistance level sits at $10.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.78.

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 299.07 million based on 29,864K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 388,510 K and income totals 20,620 K. The company made 112,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.