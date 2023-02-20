Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) 20 Days SMA touches 2.14%: The odds favor the bear

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $4.31, up 3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.505 and dropped to $4.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.29. Over the past 52 weeks, CNSL has traded in a range of $3.50-$8.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -368.00%. With a float of $73.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.13, operating margin of +10.99, and the pretax margin is -7.83.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.35 while generating a return on equity of -17.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -44.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

Looking closely at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. However, in the short run, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.53. Second resistance stands at $4.61. The third major resistance level sits at $4.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.14.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 511.18 million has total of 115,396K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,282 M in contrast with the sum of -107,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 296,620 K and last quarter income was 292,600 K.