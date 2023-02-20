Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.78%

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.65, plunging -3.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.81 and dropped to $11.10 before settling in for the closing price of $11.60. Within the past 52 weeks, CPSS’s price has moved between $4.64 and $15.47.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 104.10%. With a float of $9.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.91 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 792 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.38, operating margin of +51.79, and the pretax margin is +24.15.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is 21.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 69,920. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $7.77, taking the stock ownership to the 226,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Exec. Vice President sold 25,000 for $11.30, making the entire transaction worth $282,500. This insider now owns 113,437 shares in total.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +17.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32

Technical Analysis of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)

The latest stats from [Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., CPSS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 41480.0 was superior to 35942.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s (CPSS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.07. The third major resistance level sits at $12.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.65. The third support level lies at $10.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 235.90 million based on 20,860K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 267,810 K and income totals 47,520 K. The company made 90,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.